UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Arrested Over Child Labour In June

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

14 arrested over child labour in June

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Labour Department has arrested owners of 14 kiln houses on charge of child labor during June 2021.

Director Labor Faisalabad Region Munawwar Ahmad Awan said on Wednesday that there are 316 registered brick kiln in Faisalabad East Region while 148 kiln houses were working in Faisalabad West Region.

He said that teams of labour department surprisingly checked 104 kilns during June 2021 and found child labor at 14 kiln houses. The owners of these kilns were arrested besides getting cases were also registered against them for further action.

He said that child labour was strictly prohibited under labour laws but some elements were violating it as they think that child labor was cheaper than the labour of adult workers.

Therefore, they indulged in child labor secretly but teams of labour department were surprisingly and regularly checking the kiln houses and zero tolerance policy was being adopted against child labour.

He said that during June, about 65 kilns were inspected in East Region and 39 in West Region.

During inspection, the labor teams found child labour at 8 kiln houses in East Region and at 6 kilns in West Region.

Therefore, owners of these kiln houses were arrested and further action against them was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Progress June Labour

Recent Stories

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

2 hours ago

Developing legislative, economic system attracts f ..

2 hours ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.