14 Arrested Over Illegal Gas Decanting

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:56 PM

14 arrested over illegal gas decanting

The police claimed to have arrested 14 shopkeepers from various parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours on charges of illegal gas decanting and selling loose petrol

The police claimed to have arrested 14 shopkeepers from various parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours on charges of illegal gas decanting and selling loose petrol.

Police spokesman said on Friday that among the accused include Mudassar of D-Type Colony, Suleman of Santi Pura Rajbah Road, Asad of Kokianwala, Kashif and Talha of Sant Singh Wala Phattak, Shabbir Abbas of Chak 208/R-B, Waqas of Chak 02/J-B, Tahir of Umar Town, Tauqeer of Chak 121, Ali Hamza of Ghazia Abad, Bilal, Abid, Abdul Jabbar and Abdur Rehman of Chak 463/G-B.

The police locked the accused behind bars and further investigation is under progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

