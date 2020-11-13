UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Arrested Over Various Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

14 arrested over various violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The district police on Friday claimed to have arrested 14 accused over various violations.

According to the police, Shehzad, Tahir, Shabir Ahmed and Umar were arrested for decanting in different areas while four power pilferers, including Rizwan, Irfan,Karamat and Shehzad, were held.

Meanwhile, the police apprehended two kite flyers- Abdul Qayyum and Anwar Khan- from Jinnah Colony.

Separately, the police nabbed Muhammad Ali at a picket near Chak No 275-JB for installing illegal registration number plate at his motorcycle while the police held Zulifqar at a picket near Haq Baho Chowk and recovered weapons. The police arrested two gamblers, including Nadeem Maseihand Mohsin.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

