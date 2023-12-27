Open Menu

14 Arrested, Weapons Narcotics Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Police arrested 14 criminals during a crackdown and recovered weapons

and narcotics on Wednesday.

Police said officials raided different localities and arrested Ahmed, Imran, Shahaan, Shmus,

Tahir, Akram, Suleman, Rehman, Kamran, Waqar, Aslam, Nouman,Wasim and Shoiab besides

recovering 2.

3-kg hashish,1.1-kg heroin, 876 liters of liquor, 195 rounds,12 revolvers,

nine pistols, four guns and valuables.

