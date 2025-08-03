14 Aug A Glorious Chapter In National History: Dr. Raghib Naeemi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Nazim-e-Aala Jamia Naeemia Lahore Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi has said that 14th August is a shining chapter of Pakistan's history, which reminds all Pakistanis of the sacrifices, struggle, and unity that led to the creation of Pakistan.
Speaking during a meeting with a delegation of religious scholars at Jamia Naeemia here on Sunday, he stated that Independence Day must be celebrated not only with fervour but also with a renewed commitment to national development, religious tolerance, and inter-sect harmony.
The delegation included Maulana Muhammad Ramzan Shad, Qari Muhammad Ameer Qadri, Qari Abdul Rehman Jami, Maulana Tariq Mehmood, Maulana Muhammad Saleem, Haji Muhammad Imran, and others.
Dr. Raghib Naeemi announced that Jamia Naeemia will commemorate the 79th Independence Day of Pakistan with full patriotic zeal, national solidarity, and religious dignity.
Special events will include a flag-hoisting ceremony and insightful speeches highlighting the significance of independence and Pakistan’s ideological foundations. He added that Pakistan is the result of immense sacrifices by our forefathers, and it is our collective responsibility to be thankful for this blessing by playing an active role in the country’s progress, unity, and security. He urged the religious community to promote education, mutual respect, and inter-sectarian harmony across society.
Dr. Naeemi further stressed the importance of instilling in the younger generation a sense of national identity, hard work, and integrity. He said that Pakistan is a fruit of countless sacrifices, and the youth must adopt values of loyalty, service, and honesty towards the homeland. He said that the true spirit of Independence Day lies in promoting national unity, brotherhood, and tolerance.
