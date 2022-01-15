14 beggars taken into custody

(@FahadShabbir)

The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 14 beggars here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 14 beggars here on Saturday.

Focal Person Muhammad Tahir said here the teams handed over all the beggars to the police concerned for sending them behind bars and registration of cases against them.

They were caught from Thatha Pull, Millat Chowk, Allied Morrh, Rafique Colony, Jail Road, Satiana Road, Dhobi Ghat and Tariqabad.