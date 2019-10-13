UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 01:50 PM

14 benami properties unearthed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javaid Bhatti said that 14 benami (undeclared) properties were detected in Faisalabad division so far.

While talking after a meeting here on Sunday he said that divisional administration was directed to accelerate efforts to unearth all benami properties in the division.

In this connection, special teams were constituted in all four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.

He said that seven benami properties were detected in Toba Tek Singh, four properties in Chiniot, two properties in Jhang and one property in Faisalabad district, he added.

