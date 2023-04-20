14 bids to smuggle 10,180 bags, 92 tonnes wheat, flour foiled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police have foiled 14 bids to smuggle 10,180 flour, fine flour bags and 92 tonnes wheat and flour, said a district administration spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed the authorities of the food department along with Rawalpindi district police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 14 drivers namely Abid, Asad, Umar, Sajjad, Wajid, Usman, Sarfraz, Muhammad Khan, Hanif, Israr, Rizwan, Mujahid, Saeed and Ziarat on recovery of 10,180 bags and 92 tonnes wheat and flour.

He informed that the accused was trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.