UrduPoint.com

14 Bids To Smuggle 8220 Flour, Fine Flour Bags Foiled

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

14 bids to smuggle 8220 flour, fine flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The Food Department and district police have foiled 14 bids to smuggle 8220 bags of wheat flour, fine flour and granulated wheat besides seizing 120 tonnes of flour during the last three days.

According to a district administration spokesman, the relevant authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids and rounded up 14 drivers Mumtaz, Afzal, Sohaib, Roshan Muhammad, Nadeem, Ghulam Nabi, Usman, Ismail, Abdul Qadir, Aman Shah, Ismail ul Haq, Waqas, Sadaqat and Zahid Khan on recovery of 8220 flour, fine flour (maida), granulated wheat (Suji) and 120 tonnes flour.

He informed that the accused was trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department, administration and district police on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer (CPO) were strictly monitoring all the entry and exit points of the district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

DC Hasan Waqar Cheema said that no one would be allowed to smuggle wheat and flour out of Rawalpindi District.

/395

Related Topics

Police Fine Rawalpindi All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back onlin ..

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back online to provide continuous clean ..

4 minutes ago
 Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French J ..

Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French Judicial School Delegation

34 minutes ago
 Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate ..

Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate in NYUAD Hackathon for Social ..

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 2 ..

Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 24/7, 365 days a year

48 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO receives CEO of Etihad Water and Electric ..

DEWA CEO receives CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity

49 minutes ago
 Arada completes 114 homes in garden villa communit ..

Arada completes 114 homes in garden villa community at Aljada

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.