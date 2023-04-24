14 bids to smuggle 8220 flour, fine flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The Food Department and district police have foiled 14 bids to smuggle 8220 bags of wheat flour, fine flour and granulated wheat besides seizing 120 tonnes of flour during the last three days.

According to a district administration spokesman, the relevant authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids and rounded up 14 drivers Mumtaz, Afzal, Sohaib, Roshan Muhammad, Nadeem, Ghulam Nabi, Usman, Ismail, Abdul Qadir, Aman Shah, Ismail ul Haq, Waqas, Sadaqat and Zahid Khan on recovery of 8220 flour, fine flour (maida), granulated wheat (Suji) and 120 tonnes flour.

He informed that the accused was trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department, administration and district police on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer (CPO) were strictly monitoring all the entry and exit points of the district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

DC Hasan Waqar Cheema said that no one would be allowed to smuggle wheat and flour out of Rawalpindi District.

