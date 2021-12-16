UrduPoint.com

14 Blind Indus Dolphins Stranded In Canals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 01:54 PM

More than 14 blind Indus dolphins were stranded in Nara Canal, Rohri Canal, Khairpur East Canal and Carthage Canal as they were not rescued by the provincial wildlife department

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :More than 14 blind Indus dolphins were stranded in Nara Canal, Rohri Canal, Khairpur East Canal and Carthage Canal as they were not rescued by the provincial wildlife department.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Adnan Hamid, Deputy Conservator of Wildlife, said that it was very difficult to rescue the dolphins trapped in the canals due to high currents.

He said that 10 dolphins were trapped in Nara Canal, Rohri Canal and Khairpur East Canal while there were reports of the presence of four dolphins in Carthage Canal in Garhi Yasin.

Sindh Wildlife Department has banned fishermen from hunting rare species.

He added that blind dolphins were found in the Indus River from Sukkur Barrage to Guddu Barrage and were often trapped in irrigation canals where villagers kill them if they are not rescued in time.

More Stories From Pakistan

