14 board meeting of BAEF held, more cases approves

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has approved more cases in the 14th board meeting of Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) to provide financial assistance to the poor patients.

The board meeting was held here on Monday where Minister for Social Welfare and Non-Formal education, Asadullah Baloch in the chair, source said.

The aid would be given to poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases under the BAEF initiative to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country.

The Balochistan government has working to provide financial assistants to the poor patients for the treatment of "open heart surgery, Thalassemia, cancer, liver and kidney transplants.

The poor and needy people suffering from chronic diseases could apply for the facility till tomorrow adding that all cases had been approved by the medical board on merit bass.

The programme aimed that to ensure best health care facilities to maximum number of poor people who were suffering from chronic diseases.

The initiative was the first of the best welfare programme in South Asia, which was supporting the needy ones through cash transfers.

It should be noted that cancer, liver and kidney transplantation were the most expensive which required millions of rupees.