14 Booked On Corruption Charges In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:44 PM

The Anti Corruption Establishment booked 14 people, including service centres officers and a registry Muharrar, on charges of corruption and abusing powers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment booked 14 people, including service centres officers and a registry Muharrar, on charges of corruption and abusing powers.

A spokesman for the ACE said Malik Mumtaz Ahmad of Gulistan Colony, in a complaint to the ACE, said that his rivals Muhammad Idrees and Muhammad Younus in connivance with officials of the revenue department made alteration in official record and deprived him of his legal property of 27 Kanal 10 marla.

To which, the director ACE ordered the deputy director for an inquiry and during the inquiry the allegations proved true.

A corruption case was registered against 14 people, including Registry Muharrar Ali Raza, SCOs Muzammal Hussain, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Taufail, Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Idrees, Muhammad Younus, Mudassar Amin, Muzammal Amin, Mubasshar Tariq, Sufiyan Tariq, Kashif Akram, Sheikh Atif Mehmood and Muhammad Yasir.

