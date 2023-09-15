14 bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday managed to arrest 14 accused besides recovering over 67 liters liquor, six pistols, a rifle and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Pirwadhai, Rawat, New Town, Jatli, Race Course, Airport, Taxila, Saddar Wah and Saddar Baroni police arrested Sarfraz, Ilyas, Asad, Waqar Ali, Azhar, Hamza, Haider Ali, Saleem, Bilal and others and recovered 67 liters liquor, six pistols 30 bore, a 12 bore rifle, ammunition and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.