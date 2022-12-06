UrduPoint.com

14 Brick Kilns Sealed In November

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 12:30 PM

KASUR, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed 14 brick kilns and got cases registered against 25 kilns owners over smog SOPs violations during the last one month.

This was stated by District Environment Officer Nazim Ayaz Alam while briefing the meeting held at DC committee room here on Tuesday with Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal in the chair.

Giving details, the district environment officer said that a total fine of Rs 1.8 million was imposed on the violators of smog SOPs in the district. The EPD also sealed eleven factories involved in causing smog and cases were also got registered against their owners during the same period.

The EPO also imposed fine of Rs 900,000 on the owners.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal directed the environment protection department officers to take strict action against the persons involved in burning waste and residues of crops, otherwise a case would be got registered against the chief officer concerned.

The DC also directed the Xen Highway to ensure sprinkle of water on under construction road of Kasur-Ferozepur road to avoid dust.

