14 Building Sealed In E-11 Over By-laws' Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :As the Federal Capital faced urban flooding due to illegal construction on nullahs, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started taking stern action against violation of building bylaws in sector E-11 and Golra Shareef.

The building control department of the authority, with the help of the district administration and Islamabad Police has sealed 14 buildings in E-11 after serving prior notices to owners for violations of building by-laws, a news release said here on Tuesday.

The authority had directed the building control department to strictly implement the master plan in the city, emphasizing that the construction of residential and commercial buildings would be carried out in all cases implement in accordance with CDA rules and regulations 2005.

It may be noted that for the last several months, the CDA has been conducting operations in the federal capital against illegal encroachments, constructions and violation of building by-laws, and billions of rupees of government land have been relinquished.

