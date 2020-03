14 buildings identified for quarantines: Deputy Commissioner

The district administration identified 14 different buildings for establishing quarantines for keeping people coming from abroad for 14 days

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration identified 14 different buildings for establishing quarantines for keeping people coming from abroad for 14 days.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir said that these 14 different places, including universities and colleges, were on standby and were ready to be made quarantine centers in the disrict, having a capacity of 1,288 people for two weeks.