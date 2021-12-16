UrduPoint.com

14 Burglars Busted ,2.5 Million Cash Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 01:22 PM

Chowk Sarwer Shaheed Police on Thursday arrested 14 accused members of three different gangs of burglars in a crackdown and recovered 2.5 million cash, 21 tola gold and five stolen motorcycles from their possession

According to Police Sources,on the special directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Muhammad Hassan Iqbal ,Police launched a crackdown under the supervision of District Police Officer (DSP)Sadaat Ali Chohaan.

DPO Appreciated police and distribute cash prizes and certificates among S.H.O Malik Younis,Sub-Inspector Zarif Khan and other police team members during a press conference at DPO office.

