14 Buried, Search For 11 Missing Persons Continues In Astor

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 12:10 PM

14 Buried, search for 11 missing persons continues in Astor

Astor, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The 14 victims of the tragic coaster accident were laid to rest in their native areas, with a large number of people attending the funerals on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Astor, Muhammad Tariq said that a massive search operation is underway to locate the 11 missing persons, with the help of rescue 1122 Gilgit, Diamar, and Astor, along with dozens of local volunteers, scouring the area.

He announced that the number of search teams would be increased, and the operation would continue with the assistance of boats and expert divers.

In a recent development, the body of a woman was recovered from the riverbank, identified, and transported to Chakwal along with other deceased individuals.

The search for the remaining 11 missing persons is ongoing, with authorities working tirelessly to provide relief to the affected families.

