14 Business Points Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 02:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :-:The city district administration sealed 14 shops, stores, restaurants and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 11 shops, three restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters anddrivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

More Stories From Pakistan

