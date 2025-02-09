14 Butchers Arrested For Over Charging Customers
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Peshawar district administration, following provincial government orders, inspected butcher shops in Fiqir Abad, Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, and other areas on Sunday.
The goal was to enforce government-set meat prices and stop illegal overcharging.
During the checks, many shops were found selling meat above the official rates or without displaying the government price list.
As a result, 14 butchers were arrested, and several others were warned.
Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram stated that the administration is committed to providing quality food at fair prices. Daily market inspections are ongoing, and the public is encouraged to report overpricing or poor-quality goods by calling the helpline at 0919211338.
The administration will continue these efforts to ensure fair prices and quality food for everyone.
