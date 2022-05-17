UrduPoint.com

14 Butchers, Milk And Rice Sellers Recommended For Legal Action

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 07:57 PM

The team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department headed by Rationing Controller Jamshed Khan Afridi and others including Assistant Food Controller Kamal Ahmad, Food Inspectors Waheedullah Yaseen, Shahid Safi and Fakhar e Alam on Tuesday carried out actions against food item businessmen at Dilazak Road here

The officials recommended 14 butchers, three milk sellers and two rice sellers for legal action to the police and confiscated huge quantity of China Salt from a storage facility.

Rationing Controller Jamshed Khan said there was a complete ban on sale and purchase of China Salt that was much hazardous to the human health.

He said the stern action would be initiated against people involved in business of China Salt. He further said that those playing with human lives would not be spared.

Jamshed Khan asked the general public to register complaints against people selling substandard food on landline number 091-9225395 so that an in time and stern action could be taken against the culprits.

