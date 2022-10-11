UrduPoint.com

14 Campsites Set Up In SBA For Distribution Of Support Amount To Rain-flood Victims Under BISP

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahryar Gul Memon on Tuesday said that 14 campsites have been set up in district Shaheed Benazirabad for distribution of support amount to rain-flood victims and beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme by Federal Government

According to a statement, so far Rs 1,894,350,000 were distributed among 87,698 affectees registered under BISP programme and also those registered through message at 8171 while the process of distribution of support amount among 11,924 affectees is in progress.

It further said that Rs 517,975,000 were distributed among 20,719 out of 25,524 deserving affectees of Daur Tehsil while distribution of support amount among 4,805 rain victims is in progress.

It said that in Taluka Nawabshah Rs. 36,40,75000 were distributed among 14,563 out of 17,226 rian victims while in Tehsil Qazi Ahmed Rs 50,61,25000 were distributed among 20,542 out of 22,643 rain victims. Similarly in Tehsil Sakrand Rs 50,61,75000 were distributed among 20,247 out of 22,305 affectees.

On the other hand, the Deputy Commissioner directed all Assistant Commissioners to take strict action against illegal deduction and non-provision of clean drinking water and other facilities for rain flood affectees.

