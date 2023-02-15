UrduPoint.com

14 Candidates File Papers For By-election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the initial list of candidates, who submitted their nomination papers for by-polls in NA-107 Faisalabad-VII, here on Wednesday.

According to the list, Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Nazia Khuram, Ashfaq Hussain, Hafiz Bahadar Ali, Zulifqar Ali, Munawar Fayyaz Sunny, Khuram Ejaz, Muhammad Mushtaq, Sardar Muhammad, Ali Raza , Younis Suleman, Rana Ali Raza, Zeeshan Babar and Malik Muhammad Tanveer filed their nomination papers.

The polling in the constituency would be held on March 19. The scrutiny of papers would be held on February 18, while the final list would be displayed on March 1.

