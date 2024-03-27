14 candidates from Sindh withdraw candidature for Senate polls

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Fourteen aspirants for general as well as reserved seats for Senate election from Sindh on Wednesday withdrew their candidature from Senate polls scheduled on April 2, 2024.

According to spokesman of the Provincial Election Commission, candidates including Javed Ahmed Nayab, Ghanhwer Ali Asran, Mukhtiar Ahmed Aajiz, Shabir Ahmed Qaimkhani, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, Nighat Mirza, Hamayu Sultan, Muhammad Abdul Rauf Siddiqui, Karim Ahmed Khwaja, Sadhumal Surrender Velasai, Mussarat Nazir Niazi, Yasmeen Dadabhoy and Sabina Parveen have withdrawn their nomination papers.

The following candidates including Syed Masroor Ahsan (PPP), Syed Kazim Ali Shah (PPP), Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto (PPP), Dost Ali Jessar (PPP), Ashraf Ali Jatoi (PPP), Amir Waliuddin Chishti (MQM-P), Sarmad Ali, Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Poonjo Mal, Quratul Ain Marri (PPP) and Rubina Qaimkhani (PPP) submitted their party tickets to the Returning Officer / Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh.

They will contest Senate polls for 12 seats of Sindh province, scheduled to be held on April 2, 2024 at Sindh Assembly building, spokesman added.