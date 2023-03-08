14 cartons of firecrackers seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Police launched a comprehensive crack down against firecracker dealers during Shab-e-Barat and seized 14 cartons of firecrackers and arrested 11 dealers from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

The accused were identified as-- Zawar,Wajid,Shamus, Sohail,Tahir, Kamran,Shakeel,Usman,Anwar ,Rohail and Inaam ullah.

Further investigation was under way.