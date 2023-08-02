Open Menu

14 Cases Of Congo Reported In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :A total of 14 cases of Congo reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the first 7 months of the current year.

According to a report issued by the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as many as four people died in Congo this year and among the dead people, 2 belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2 belong to Afghanistan.

The report said that nine patients infected with Congo have been recovered and in the last 24 hours, one patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital. At present, a patient infected with Congo is under treatment in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC).

