14 cattle markets made functional in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 14 cattle markets and sales points have been made functional in Faisalabad for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals. However, "No Mask, No Service" policy will be implemented strictly in these markets.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Saturday that SOPs have been released and the organizers of these sales points have also been directed to abide by the same strictly.

They were also directed to adopt policy of "No Mask, No Service" due to corona pandemic.

He said that gathering of customers will not be allowed in the sales points and entry of those dealers or purchasers who failed to wear face masks will be prohibited strictly.

The animal dealers will also be held responsible if he sold his animals to such a buyer who had no maskon his face. All these steps have been taken to control the spread of corona virus, he added.