14 cattle markets set up in Sargodha division

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development has set up 14 cattle markets in the division which will remain functional for 24 hours from June 21 to 28 on Eidul Azha.

This was said in the review meeting held regarding Eid arrangements under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti here on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioners of four districts, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, Chief Operating Officer of Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Committee Syed Mazhar Bukhari, Director Livestock Wajid Rashid Khan and other officers participated in the meeting.

The commissioner said that temporary cattle sale points would also be set up nearurban areas for the convenience of people throughout the division which would bedetermined by the deputy commissioners.