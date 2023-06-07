UrduPoint.com

14 Cattle Markets Set Up In Sargodha Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

14 cattle markets set up in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development has set up 14 cattle markets in the division which will remain functional for 24 hours from June 21 to 28 on Eidul Azha.

This was said in the review meeting held regarding Eid arrangements under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti here on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioners of four districts, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, Chief Operating Officer of Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Committee Syed Mazhar Bukhari, Director Livestock Wajid Rashid Khan and other officers participated in the meeting.

The commissioner said that temporary cattle sale points would also be set up nearurban areas for the convenience of people throughout the division which would bedetermined by the deputy commissioners.

Related Topics

Punjab Sale Rashid Khan June Market From Government

Recent Stories

UAEâ€™s advanced circular economy opens bilateral ..

UAEâ€™s advanced circular economy opens bilateral cooperation opportunities: Fin ..

7 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in adm ..

Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in admin-fin sci

7 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi denies of having information about set ..

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about settlement with UK agency

50 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zay ..

Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed to manage operations of Al ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental prote ..

1 hour ago
 US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.