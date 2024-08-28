14 caught for pilfering electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Fourteen persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tempering in the Sialkot district.

According to details, on the report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), District police raided in different areas of and caught red handed Anwar, Arsalan, Muslim Aqkeel, Amjad, Maqabar, Karamat Ali, Usman, Farhat, Haq Nawaz, Jameel, Ameen, Tariq, Pervaiz Khan and Fiaz Ahmed while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tempering.

Police have registered cases and started investigations in this regard.