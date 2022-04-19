14 check posts set up to control wheat smuggling

Administration of the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal has set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to control wheat smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Administration of the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal has set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to control wheat smuggling.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi, the authorities concerned had been directed to take strict action against wheat smugglers.

The administration in collaboration with police and special branch, was carrying out operations and a special monitoring system had also been developed particularly at exit points of Rawalpindi division to check wheat smuggling.

He informed that the officers concerned were directed to take all possible steps to control wheat smuggling.

A comprehensive plan had been formulated to curb the smuggling of wheat, he added.

The check posts were set up at exit points of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts, he said and informed, the district administration in collaboration with the Motorway police and the food department managed to control wheat smuggling and impounded 32 trucks during last week besides recovering over 831 metric tons wheat being illegally shipped out of the division.

He said that the administration would supply 10 kg wheat flour bag at Rs 450 not only in Ramazan Bazaars but also in the open market.

The administration was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens particularly during the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.