14 checkposts set up to control illegal transportation of fertilizer, wheat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district government has set up 14 checkposts at entry and exit points of the district to control illegal transportation of fertilizer, wheat and its products

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The district government has set up 14 checkposts at entry and exit points of the district to control illegal transportation of fertilizer, wheat and its products.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Thursday the checkposts were established at Sahianwala Interchange, Deputy Wala Interchange Millat Road, Kamalpur Interchange Sargodha Road, Amin Pur Bungalow, Churagh Abad Painsara, Sammundri Interchange, Jaranwala Syed Wala, Zafar Wala Check Post Buchiana-Nankana Road, Judke Jaranwala-Lahore Road, Asghar Abad Check Post, Balochni Sheikhupura, Mana Tibba, Buchiana-Bucheki Road and Adda Painsara Jhang-Toba Road.

He said that sufficient staff from revenue department agriculture department, livestock department and police department was deputed at these checkposts and it would perform duty round the clock in various shifts.

The checkpost staff would be bound to control illegal transportation of fertilizers, wheat and its products including flour, Meda, Sooji, Chokar, etc. in greater public interest.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf and AC Sadar UmarMaqbool would monitor performance of check posts and take prompt action againstthe negligent, lethargic and delinquent officials, he added.