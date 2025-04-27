14 Child Beggars Taken Into Protective Custody
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Child Protection Bureau(CPWB) intensified its anti-begging initiatives and rescue operations last week and 14 children were taken into protective custody.
According to the CPWB spokesperson, children taken into custody included beggars, runaways, missing persons, and other vulnerable individuals.
Rescue operations were conducted at various locations across the city, with additional support from the Child Help Line (1121), which received calls regarding children in need of protection. He stressed as part of its ongoing efforts, the bureau distributed awareness pamphlets to educate the public about child protection and the prevention of child trafficking.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman Peshawar Board, for cluster-based exam system for Intermediate3 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam approves Pakistan’s first bullet train to connect Lahore and Rawalpindi3 minutes ago
-
Traditional Crafts revived through SRSO3 minutes ago
-
14 child beggars taken into protective custody3 minutes ago
-
Three accused of double murder case arrested13 minutes ago
-
Sports Gala concludes at Sargodha Medical College53 minutes ago
-
KP’s young passionate activist transform lives of thousand unserved youth by organizing tech train ..53 minutes ago
-
Solar tube wells empower farmers53 minutes ago
-
Temperature jumps to 43C in Bahawalpur53 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Muslims love for Pakistan evident53 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Sargodha responded to 5,128 calls53 minutes ago
-
DPO meets families of police martyrs53 minutes ago