14 children handed over to parents in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional district and sessions judge Zahid Mehmood Gaznavi on Wednesday ordered to hand over 14 children to their parents while hearing a case of bonded child labour

The judge issued warning to the parents of children against bonded child labour.

Different police stations managed to rescue 14 children from different parts of the city who were involved in bonded child labour at hotels, workshops etc.