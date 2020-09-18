UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Chinkara Fawns, Mouflon Sheep Recovered As Wildlife Moves To Check Illegal Trade

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:57 PM

14 Chinkara fawns, Mouflon Sheep recovered as wildlife moves to check illegal trade

Wildlife department has recovered seven Chinkara fawns and as many Mouflon sheep, thought to be the ancestor of all modern domestic sheep breeds, in raids conducted in Multan during last week to thwart illegal trade of exotic animals categorized by the department as threatened

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Wildlife department has recovered seven Chinkara fawns and as many Mouflon sheep, thought to be the ancestor of all modern domestic sheep breeds, in raids conducted in Multan during last week to thwart illegal trade of exotic animals categorized by the department as threatened.

While the seven baby Chinkara or Chinkara fawns, all of the age of 1.5 to two months old and still on milk feed, were recovered from a shop in Multan last Thursday, the seven Mouflon Sheep were recovered while these were being shifted from one vehicle to another in Multan before these could be transported from Lahore to Karachi, deputy director Wildlife Multan Hassan Ali Sukhaira told APP on Friday.

Sukhaira said that population of Chinkara was good in rest of the world but in Pakistan it was categorized as vulnerable and facing threat of extinction or threatened.

The Mouflon Sheep, a breed that is native to Cyprus and the Caspian region from eastern Turkey, Armenia, Azerbijan to Iran, was vulnerable and under threat globally, he added.

The official said that inter-provincial wildlife trade was prohibited without license and in both cases none had license. He said that Chinkara fawns were illegally transported from Sindh to a dealer's shop in Multan and the officials found clue to the illegal activity from a social media platform. The information regarding Mouflon Sheep transportation was received from informers network.

Total Rs 580,000 was burdened on both parties as compensation/fine i.e each case was compounded at Rs 290,000each.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan World Iran Turkey Social Media Threatened Vehicle Armenia Cyprus All From

Recent Stories

FCCI, SCCI ink MoU for exchange of trade informati ..

8 minutes ago

Finnish Foreign Minister to Meet With NATO Secreta ..

4 minutes ago

Foreign investment surges 40pc in two months

14 minutes ago

Babar is at par with Kohli: Surinder Khanna

14 minutes ago

Qadri grieved over the demise of Pir of Sial Shari ..

4 minutes ago

Mehar Express train to stop at Piplan railway stat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.