14 Chinkara fawns, Mouflon Sheep recovered as wildlife moves to check illegal trade

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Wildlife department has recovered seven Chinkara fawns and as many Mouflon sheep, thought to be the ancestor of all modern domestic sheep breeds, in raids conducted in Multan during last week to thwart illegal trade of exotic animals categorized by the department as threatened.

While the seven baby Chinkara or Chinkara fawns, all of the age of 1.5 to two months old and still on milk feed, were recovered from a shop in Multan last Thursday, the seven Mouflon Sheep were recovered while these were being shifted from one vehicle to another in Multan before these could be transported from Lahore to Karachi, deputy director Wildlife Multan Hassan Ali Sukhaira told APP on Friday.

Sukhaira said that population of Chinkara was good in rest of the world but in Pakistan it was categorized as vulnerable and facing threat of extinction or threatened.

The Mouflon Sheep, a breed that is native to Cyprus and the Caspian region from eastern Turkey, Armenia, Azerbijan to Iran, was vulnerable and under threat globally, he added.

The official said that inter-provincial wildlife trade was prohibited without license and in both cases none had license. He said that Chinkara fawns were illegally transported from Sindh to a dealer's shop in Multan and the officials found clue to the illegal activity from a social media platform. The information regarding Mouflon Sheep transportation was received from informers network.

Total Rs 580,000 was burdened on both parties as compensation/fine i.e each case was compounded at Rs 290,000each.