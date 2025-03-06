14 complaints given cheques

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) In charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Region Mushtaq Ahmed Awan has resolved 14 complaints regarding claim cheques against the State Life Insurance Corporation Sargodha.

The claim sum was worth of Rs 9,276,421.

The complainants stated that the Postal Life Insurance Corporation was not giving them claim amounts. On the orders of the in charge federal ombudsman Sargodha Region, the department paid the claim in a very short period of time.