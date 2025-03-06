Open Menu

14 Complaints Given Cheques

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM

14 complaints given cheques

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) In charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Region Mushtaq Ahmed Awan has resolved 14 complaints regarding claim cheques against the State Life Insurance Corporation Sargodha.

The claim sum was worth of Rs 9,276,421.

The complainants stated that the Postal Life Insurance Corporation was not giving them claim amounts. On the orders of the in charge federal ombudsman Sargodha Region, the department paid the claim in a very short period of time.

Recent Stories

FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

6 minutes ago
 Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction con ..

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024

21 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

1 hour ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

2 hours ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

3 hours ago
Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

3 hours ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

4 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan