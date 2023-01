14 cops promoted

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer, Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz on Sunday ordered the promotion of 14 constables to head constables for having best service record.

Those constables who were promoted to next rank include: Kaleemullah Khan, Imran Mukhtar, Faheem Sajid, Muhammad Safdar, Tanveer Hussain, Umar Hayat,Naeem Akhtar, Mudassar Hussain, Muhammad Jahangir, Nadeem Shaukat,Sajjad Hussain, Muhammad Arif Sohail, Muhammad Iqbal and Samar Khan.