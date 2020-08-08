14 coronavirus cases positive in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :About 14 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11835 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 150495 people were screened for the virus till August 7, out of which 14 more were reported positive.

As many as 10304 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 137 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.