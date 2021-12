SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Police Thursday arrested 14 court absconders wanted in different cases.

A police spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the absconders. They were identified as-Saifullah, Muhammad Sadiq, Shabir, Shahzad, Saqlain, Hamad shah, Nasir and others.

Further investigation was underway.