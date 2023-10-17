Open Menu

14 Covid-19 Cases Reported In Last Week

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 09:15 PM

14 Covid-19 cases reported in last week

Health officials on Tuesday said that 14 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Health officials on Tuesday said that 14 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.66 percent while no patient was in critical condition.

No death was reported from the coronavirus while 2,112 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, the official of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

He said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports.

He added 90 percent of the country’s population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

