14 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 14 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday that the teams of different police stations raided various areas under their jurisdiction and nabbed eight drug pushers and six illegal weapon holders.

The teams recovered1.3-kg hashish, 332 litres of liquor,seven pistols, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.