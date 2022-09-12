14 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The police arrested 14 alleged criminals on Monday and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

A spokesman for police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested the accused, and recovered one-kilogram hashish and 15 pistols from them.

The accused were identified as Naveed, Mohsin, Adnan, Shaukat, Toufail, Ejaz, Liaquat, Noman, Bashir, Rashid, Umer, Amaan, Bilal and Azhar. Cases were registered against them at the police stations concerned.

Meanwhile, in another operation, the Cantt Police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Zeeshan Iqbal, conducted a raid and arrested three alleged gamblers. The accused were identified as Wahid, Ahmed and Nasir and stake money was recovered from them.