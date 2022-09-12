UrduPoint.com

14 'criminals' Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 04:40 PM

14 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The police arrested 14 alleged criminals on Monday and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

A spokesman for police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested the accused, and recovered one-kilogram hashish and 15 pistols from them.

The accused were identified as Naveed, Mohsin, Adnan, Shaukat, Toufail, Ejaz, Liaquat, Noman, Bashir, Rashid, Umer, Amaan, Bilal and Azhar. Cases were registered against them at the police stations concerned.

Meanwhile, in another operation, the Cantt Police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Zeeshan Iqbal, conducted a raid and arrested three alleged gamblers. The accused were identified as Wahid, Ahmed and Nasir and stake money was recovered from them.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Nasir Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Le ..

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Level 2 coaching course

8 minutes ago
 Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Ba ..

Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Bani Gala

15 minutes ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

53 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

1 hour ago
 Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.