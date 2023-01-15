14 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 14 alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Naveed, Mohsin, Adnan, Shaukat, Tufail, Ejaz, Liaquat, Noman, Bashir, Rashid, Umer, Amaan, Bilal and Azhar and recovered 1 kg hashish, 220 liters of wine and 15 pistols from them.

Cases were registered against the accused.

In another raid, Sillanwali police arrested three alleged gamblers identified as Wahid,Ahmed and Nasir with stake money.