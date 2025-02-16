Open Menu

14 Criminals Held

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 14 alleged criminals from various parts of the district

and recovered contraband from them.

The criminals were identified as Usman, Naeem, Rahim, Kamran, Ghulam Rasool, Suleman,

Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Aslam ,Qulzam,Gulzar , Bashir and Ikram.

The police recovered 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 litres liquor, 12 pistols, four guns,

235 bullets, 133 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan