14 'criminals' Held Along With Arms
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The district police arrested 14 suspected criminals during various raids, here on Saturday.
The police recovered 145 litres of liquor, three pistols, one revolver, one repeater and 13 bullets from the arrested suspects.
Cases have been registered against the accused in different police stations.
