UrduPoint.com

14 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 09:31 PM

14 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 14 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 14 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 10 drug pushers and recovered 3.

9 Kg hashish and 248 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 3 persons and recovered 2 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

28 seconds ago
 OPEC+ agrees small oil output rise despite Biden p ..

OPEC+ agrees small oil output rise despite Biden plea

31 seconds ago
 Hamza Khan pays tributes to martyrs of six militar ..

Hamza Khan pays tributes to martyrs of six military officers in helicopter accid ..

33 seconds ago
 Over 8.79m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.79m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

34 seconds ago
 Ulema, Mashaikh pay tribute to Chief Minister Punj ..

Ulema, Mashaikh pay tribute to Chief Minister Punjab

2 minutes ago
 US envoy heading to Vienna to resume Iran nuclear ..

US envoy heading to Vienna to resume Iran nuclear talks

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.