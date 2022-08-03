14 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 14 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 10 drug pushers and recovered 3.

9 Kg hashish and 248 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 3 persons and recovered 2 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.