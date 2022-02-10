UrduPoint.com

14 Criminals Held; Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Islamabad police on Thursday arrested 14 outlaws and recovered drugs and weapons during a drive against anti social elements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Thursday arrested 14 outlaws and recovered drugs and weapons during a drive against anti social elements.

A police team of Aabpara station arrested a bootlegger namely Zain Saleem and recovered 20 liters liquor. Bani Gala police arrested two accused Niaz Muhammad and Muhammad Habib and recovered 410 gram hashish, said a news release on Thursday.

While Golra police team arrested a lady accused Gul Zarin and recovered 248 gram heroin and 20 gram Ice. Tarnol police arrested an accused Baber and recovered one 30 bore pistol. Whereas Lohibher police arrested accused Hamza and recovered 223 bore gun along with ammunition.

While Bhara Kahu police arrested eight persons including three ladies involved in immoral activities.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

