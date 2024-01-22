14 criminals nabbed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) District police on Monday during an ongoing crackdown against criminals netted 14 criminals.

City police raiding team nabbed Muhammad Yaseen, Muhammad Nauman, Rehman,Waheed,Khaleel,Shafique,Rafique,Tahir, Muneer, Saleem, Kaleem ,Mubashir, Ahmed and Shakoor.

Police also recovered 146 liters liquor, 2.3 kg of hashish, and 1.3 kg of heroin, nine pistols, three guns, 245 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.