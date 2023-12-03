Open Menu

14-day Chrysanthemum Show Blooms At Jilani Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2023 | 03:30 PM

14-day chrysanthemum show blooms at Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) With a wide array of colorful flowers on display, the annual chrysanthemum show organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore will open in the Jilani Park on Monday.

According to the PHA spokesperson, during the two-week long event, more than 50 colorful chrysanthemum varieties, some of them exotic, will be displayed. The main attraction is the innovative use of flowers to craft topiaries of animals such as peacock and giraffe.

Over the weekend, as the event enters its final stages, Jilani Park will witness a steady stream of visitors arriving to discover an alternative world of blooms of rare size, colour, and form.

The blooms range from delicate, threadlike flowers suggesting spreading tentacles of coral to enormous globes of feather-like petals.

The PHA has decorated around 35,000 plants, including marigold, on the Jilani Park premises. The exhibition is the only time of the year when so many varieties of chrysanthemums are on display at one place, the spokesperson added. The PHA has also set up a shop at Jilani Park to enable visitors to purchase plants at government prices.

Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said the annual exhibition had become a trademark of the PHA, helping it revive the golden tradition. He also lauded the organising committee, headed by Administration Director Muhammad Musa Ali Bokhari, for "working day and night" to present a wonderful chrysanthemum display.

Related Topics

Lahore World Gold Event From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

16 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

16 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

16 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

16 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

16 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

17 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

17 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

17 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

17 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan