14-day Humanitarian Support COVID19 program begins in Charssadda

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : Fourteen-day campaign of the Charsadda Humanitarian Support COVID19 got under way wherein HS officials and workers distributed sanitizers spray, masks and brochures inscribes with preventive and precautionary among public across district.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Rafiya Qayyum and Assistant Commissioner Shab Qan Fahd Iftikhar, Social Welfare Officer Shoaib Khan met with Deputy Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the occasion.

Appreciated the Humanitarian Support COVID19 officials and assured that all possible help to the general public either from the local, national and international NGOs platform or on behalf of the District Administration.

Apart from this, the district administration has also identified various places where the officials provided due awareness to the public about coronavirus, how to protect oneself and family including a guideline for them to stay at home and avoid mixing, hugging and shaking hands while regularly washing hands with soap and use of sanitizers.

The officials of the Humanitarian Support COVID19 also distributed pamphlets inscribed with different preventive measures in urdu, Pashto languages so that to get aware the general public to take preventive and precautionary measures against outbreak of Coronavirus.

At the end, during the campaign the officials urged upon the general public to keep on social distance, use, hand sanitizers, glows, masks. A total of 5000 sanitizers and as many masks, gloves, soaps, 5000 disinfection spray were distributed with the help of the officials of the district administration. The campaign would continue for 14-day, Regional Director PEYAM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandiyar Muhammad Khan said the campaign in cooperation with district administration Charsadda would continue across the district.