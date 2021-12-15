14 dead, 1035 injured in 1003 road accidents in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:39 PM

At least 14 people were killed while 1035 others wounded in 1003 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :At least 14 people were killed while 1035 others wounded in 1003 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of which, 586 people who sustained serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 449 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 466 drivers, 55 underage drivers, 153 pedestrians, and 586 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics showed that 248 road accidents were reported in Lahore due to which 248 people were affected, placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 85 in Faisalabad with 92 victims and at third Multan with 73 road accidents and 76 victims.

According to the data, 859 motorbikes, 118 auto-rickshaws, 104 motorcars, 27 vans,12 buses, 25 trucks and 127 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts wereinvolved in the road accidents.

